Green Flags will be flying proudly across Wigan borough again this year after seven local parks were recognised among the best in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mesnes Park (Wigan), Pennington Hall Park (Leigh), Alexandra Park (Newtown), Jubilee Park (Ashton) and Central Park (Atherton) have all retained their place on the coveted nationwide list of well-managed green spaces.

So too have community-led sites at Colliers Corner in Howe Bridge, which is maintained by The Bridgers community group, and Tanners Lane Embankment under the care of Golborne in Bloom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives of both groups were at in attendance at Bradford Live for the official announcement.

Coun Ready (left) and Coun Fletcher (right) with members of Golborne in Bloom

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport, said: “Our parks and green spaces are so important for the health and wellbeing of our residents as places to relax, play and connect – with other people and with nature.

“We take great pride in their upkeep and appearance, so we’re delighted the hard work of our dedicated teams and volunteers has been rewarded with Green Flag accreditation once again.

“I’d like to thank them for all their hard work over the past 12 months, as well as saying a massive congratulations and thanks to our fabulous community groups who share our love and pride for our borough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ready (left) and Cllr Fletcher (right) with The Bridgers

The magnificent seven are among the 2,250 parks and green spaces in the UK to achieve Green Flag status this year.

The scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Green Flag Award scheme manager, Paul Todd, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved who have worked tirelessly to ensure these locations achieve the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.”

The news comes ahead of Love Parks Week, which runs from Monday July 28 to Sunday August 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate, the council’s Be Well service is running a series of fun free parks activities at green spaces across the borough – from tennis, pickleball and disc golf to tai chi, Pilates and outdoor gym sessions.

Activities are suitable for all fitness levels, with many aimed at families to keep kids busy during the school summer holidays.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Our parks aren’t just for picnics! There are lots of fun activities to discover this summer, with the focus on being active and having a good time outdoors, so come along and get involved!”

For more information on Love Parks Week and Be Well’s free parks activities visit bewellwigan.org/parks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Love Parks Week will culminate with the annual Memory Walk at Haigh Woodland Park (Sunday August 3, 11am), when hundreds of residents are expected to take part in a sponsored walk raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Coun Ready added: “As well as being for an important cause, the Memory Walk is always such a fun, heartwarming occasion with plenty to do for all the family. So please join us for a day out with a difference that makes a difference, and walk for a world without dementia.”

To find out more about the Memory Walk, make a donation or download an official sponsorship form, visit bewellwigan.org/memorywalk