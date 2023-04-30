Wigan residents alarmed by new country park signage that no longer bars horses and shooting

Haigh Woodland Park is one of the borough’s most popular visitor attractions, but it does come with its own set of rules.

And some locals have been a little alarmed after reading a new sign erected at its entrance at Hall Lane because, unlike previous notices, which say that activities such as horse riding, shooting and motorcycle riding are not permitted, this new one makes no mention and so gives the impression that they are now no longer prohibited.

The previous sign included more detail about how visitors could and should abide by the rules.

The new sign which has not mentioned shooting, horse riding or motorcycles being prohibited.

Resident Nora Baker said: “I’m a bit wary of horses in the park because while most riders are careful and pleasant, I’ve had near misses with two or three who weren’t. But I appreciate that both horses and riders are safer in there than on the road and have few safe routes to use.

"Shooting is just ‘no’, at least when the park is in use and motorcycles are too fast to be mixing with people, especially children. Also both motorcycles and horses mess up paths when it’s muddy, making some of them impassable.”

A post in a social media group highlighted the worries that residents had.

The old sign in which more rules were included.

One said: “I’m a dog owner of three and dogs should be kept on leads especially when irresponsible owners let them come bounding over especially when there’s children etc or people who are scared of dogs.”

Another said: “It doesn’t really matter what signs they put up - plenty people just do what they want! No respect at all for the area or the hall - what is wrong with wanting a better place for the future?”

A further user said: “Got a point - if the park rules are the same everywhere, why did they need two different versions of the sign?”