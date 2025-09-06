A group of fly-campers from Wigan were forced to clean up their own mess.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group had camped in the Ennerdale area of the Lake District and left a “significant” amount of rubbish behind.

While wild camping itself is not an offence, the behaviour in this case, including littering and environmental damage, was a breach of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in place to safeguard the local landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSPO has been in place since November and will last three years.

The campers were forced to clean up their rubbish

It aims to clamp down on reports of anti-social behaviour and give council teams and police more power to take action where necessary.

The individuals involved were identified and, in collaboration with Cumberland Council and partner agencies, agreed to participate in a council-led clean-up operation in Ennerdale as a means of taking responsibility for their actions.

Those involved now have a clear understanding of the impact their behaviour had on the environment.

The litter pick involved removing waste left at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cumberland Council provided equipment and arranged for the disposal of all collected rubbish.

Coun Denise Rollo, Executive Member for Sustainable, Resilient and Connected Places at Cumberland Council, said:

“We welcome responsible access to the outdoors, but damage to the environment will not be tolerated. In this case, those involved recognised the impact of their actions and took part in a clean-up effort to help put things right.

“While enforcement remains an option, our priority is always to protect the landscape and encourage people to enjoy it responsibly.

“I urge everyone to follow Leave No Trace principles and help us preserve these beautiful places for the future.”