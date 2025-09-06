Wigan wild campers forced to clean up their mess
The group had camped in the Ennerdale area of the Lake District and left a “significant” amount of rubbish behind.
While wild camping itself is not an offence, the behaviour in this case, including littering and environmental damage, was a breach of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in place to safeguard the local landscape.
The PSPO has been in place since November and will last three years.
It aims to clamp down on reports of anti-social behaviour and give council teams and police more power to take action where necessary.
The individuals involved were identified and, in collaboration with Cumberland Council and partner agencies, agreed to participate in a council-led clean-up operation in Ennerdale as a means of taking responsibility for their actions.
Those involved now have a clear understanding of the impact their behaviour had on the environment.
The litter pick involved removing waste left at the site.
Cumberland Council provided equipment and arranged for the disposal of all collected rubbish.
Coun Denise Rollo, Executive Member for Sustainable, Resilient and Connected Places at Cumberland Council, said:
“We welcome responsible access to the outdoors, but damage to the environment will not be tolerated. In this case, those involved recognised the impact of their actions and took part in a clean-up effort to help put things right.
“While enforcement remains an option, our priority is always to protect the landscape and encourage people to enjoy it responsibly.
“I urge everyone to follow Leave No Trace principles and help us preserve these beautiful places for the future.”