Wigan's Pennington Flash is 'natural fit' for dementia fund-raiser
The first leg of Be Well’s annual fundraiser also has a new summer slot – with this year’s Leigh event taking place on Sunday, June 9 (11am).
In previous years, Memory Walks on the east side of the borough have been held at Pennington Hall Park in the autumn.
However, the switch to the nearby nature reserve at an earlier date means this year’s walk can be bigger and better than ever in the hope of raising even more funds to help individuals and families living with dementia.
Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Last year we proved our Memory Walk was no ‘flash’ in the pan as we celebrated our 10th anniversary with a record number of people taking part.
“We’re not resting on our laurels, however, and we’re determined to go the extra mile by making our Leigh event the biggest and best it’s ever been.
“Pennington Flash is one of our borough’s best-loved beauty spots and the perfect place to go walking at any time of year.
“But Sunday 9 June won’t just be about connecting with nature and enjoying the incredible scenery and wildlife – we’ll also be raising invaluable funds to support local families affected by dementia.”
The event promises to be one of the biggest organised walks ever staged at Pennington Flash, matching the scale of previous Memory Walks at Haigh Woodland Park which will again stage its own fundraiser on Sunday September 22.
Participants will be able to choose from a pleasant 5km (3.1 mile) walk or a shorter stroll suitable for anyone.
There will be other family-friendly activities on the day too - including face painting and a fun orienteering challenge for children who can also enjoy the reserve’s fantastic new adventure playground.
Coun Ready added: “Our Pennington Flash Memory Walk will be a great day out for all the family – one that will also make a massive difference to the lives of thousands of local people.