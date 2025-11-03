The stress of fireworks can cause dogs to bolt from their homes or when out on walks 🐶

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fireworks can be distressing for dogs.

The stress can cause them to bolt from their owners, meaning they may end up lost.

Experts at Pooch & Mutt have shared four ways to keep your pet safe and calm.

Fireworks can be highly stressful to dogs; the loud bangs can cause them to panic, with many bolting from their homes or during walks out of fear.

The Kennel Club reported a sharp increase of 81% in missing dogs during firework season. Whilst Pooch & Mutt’s charity partner, Woodgreen Pets Charity, has reported an increase in enquiries this time of year as owners seek support ahead of the firework season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britt Rosendahl, Dog Behaviour and Training Specialist at Woodgreen, said: “The lead up to Christmas is always a busy time for us – fireworks, colder weather, and financial pressures all play a part.

“We often get reports of dogs running off, slipping their leads, or escaping the garden after being spooked by fireworks, as well as enquiries from owners seeking advice on managing firework-related anxieties. We’re prepared to see an increase of stray dogs at the centre as we enter November, usually around two a day for the next couple of weeks, sadly.”

To help dog owners, experts at Pooch & Mutt are urging owners to take extra care this fireworks season, with practical tips and natural calming solutions to help keep dogs feeling safe and settled.

How to keep your pets safe and calm this Bonfire Night?

It’s important to be prepared for this Bonfire Night. Dog owners can do this by creating calm, safe spaces, keeping dogs inside, investing in dog trackers and keeping dogs indoors where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident vet Dr Linda Simon has shared four top tips for creating a calm and safe environment for your dogs this Bonfire Night.

Create a safe den

Prepare a quiet, cosy space indoors for your dog to retreat to when the noise starts. Choose a familiar room and add blankets, their favourite toy, and familiar scents to help them settle.

Muffle the noise

Keep windows and curtains closed to soften the outside sounds and reduce flashing lights. Playing gentle background music, TV, or a white-noise playlist can help distract them and create a more soothing atmosphere.

Keep calm yourself

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs pick up on our emotions. If you stay calm and reassured, they’re more likely to feel safe too. Avoid over-comforting, as this can make some dogs feel uneasy when they are scared; instead, stay present, reassuring and composed.

Use natural calming support

For particularly anxious dogs, introducing natural calming supplements or treats in the run-up to fireworks season can make a noticeable difference.

Britt said: “If a dog is stressed by fireworks, it’s crucial their owners address it as soon as possible. Fireworks can create lasting anxiety because of how a dog’s brain forms fear associations.

“The unexpected loud bangs, vibrations, and flashes are difficult for dogs to interpret as non-threatening, and even a single traumatic experience can link loud noises with danger - creating a lasting phobia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If left untreated, firework phobia can develop into chronic noise sensitivity or generalised anxiety disorder, which can cause emotional distress, reluctance to venture outdoors and reacting to smaller noises such as slamming doors or car alarms.”

What if you come across a stray dog?

Dogs can become distressed by fireworks, which can cause them to bolt from their owner if they are outdoors. If you come across a stray dog, calmly and slowly approach, check for a collar, and take the dog to a vet or local shelter to be scanned for a microchip.

Fireworks can be fun for us humans, but they are distressing for our pets. You can find out more about how to support them this Bonfire Night at RSPCA.