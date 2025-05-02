Experts reveal why Gen Z is ditching over-consumption.

New research from luxury jewellery brand Azora reveals a striking cultural shift in how Brits shop for jewellery, with younger generations abandoning trend-led buys in favour of minimalist, meaningful pieces that define a new kind of status symbol - the capsule collection.

In a brand new nationwide survey, the data found that eight in ten Gen Z (people under 28 years of age) now shop exclusively for everyday or investment pieces. For Millennials, the figure is two-thirds. Jewellery has become an expression of personal identity – worn daily, chosen with care, and rooted in emotional significance.

Despite the UK jewellery market exceeding £11 billion in 2023/242, today’s shoppers are embracing a “fewer, finer” mindset. A third of Brits have already ditched impulse-driven trend purchases in favour of thoughtful, long-lasting items, revealing that less really is more.

Millennials spend the most

Millennials are leading the charge, spending an average of £245.70 per piece – 47% more than Baby Boomers. Yet only 13% of Millennials say they buy jewellery for trend or fashion reasons. Instead, they are curating timeless collections that carry meaning and are versatile across seasons, occasions, and outfits.

Kate Hardcastle MBE, consumer expert and broadcaster, explains: “Millennials are not buying jewellery to impress others - they’re buying to express themselves. The pieces they choose are intimate extensions of who they are and who they are becoming. After years of digital overload and throwaway culture, they’re seeking something tactile and lasting.”

Jewellery becomes part of the daily ritual

The research found that 56% of all consumers now shop exclusively for jewellery designed to be worn every day. Top choices for capsule collections? Necklaces, earrings and bracelets - timeless staples that transition from day to night.

Today’s younger shoppers aren’t simply accumulating jewellery – they’re curating it. Stephanie Cliffe, Brand Director at Azora, said: “One of the strongest signals from our research is that consumers have moved from impulse to intention. Creating a capsule collection is becoming a symbol of modern style, emotional maturity, and sustainability.”

Regional hotspots challenge the London stereotype

The data also reveals that Wales, South East England, and Central England lead the UK in jewellery purchase frequency - challenging assumptions that style starts and ends in the capital. In fact, Glasgow emerged as the most jewellery-obsessed city in the UK, with London and Manchester close behind.

A quiet rebellion against fast fashion

The rise of capsule jewellery mirrors the cultural exhaustion with fast fashion. 25–34-year-olds buy jewellery nearly four times more often than those aged 65+, yet they favour quality over quantity and versatility over trend.

“Jewellery must now deliver more than beauty,” adds Hardcastle. “In today’s world, it is not about fitting in. It’s about standing out in the most intimate, individual way. As we move through uncertain times, consumers are looking for anchors. Pieces they can trust, hold, wear and love. There’s a return to tactility, to craft, to care, to emotional clarity. And that’s exactly what the new jewellery movement represents. It’s not fast. It’s not fleeting. It’s forever.”

