Help appeal for families across Wigan this Christmas

Salvation Army churches across Wigan are calling on local communities to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal in support of families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year Salvation Army churches ask people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Last year, The Salvation Army in Wigan, located on Scholes, Ashton-in-Makerfield, located on Chapel Street and Atherton, located on George Street, collectively distributed gifts to more than 670 children across the Wigan borough and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major Alison Lewis church leader of The Salvation Army in Wigan said: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little. We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some respite to those who are struggling the most.

The Salvation Army has launched its Christmas Present Appeal for 2024

“Christmas is a time when financial worries are brought into sharp focus as the cost of living crisis continues to have a devastating impact on families who can’t afford to heat their homes or put a nutritious meal on the table. Helping parents provide a gift for their child not only eases financial pressures, but helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes.”

Distribute

The Salvation Army will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys in the following locations; The Salvation Army church and community centre on Scholes in Wigan until Friday 13th December, the church and community centre on Chapel Street in Ashton-in-Makerfield until Sunday 1st December and the church and community centre on George Street in Atherton until Sunday 22nd December.

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities. To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal and ideas about gifts, see our website: https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal