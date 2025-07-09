Local nursery retailer launches its first signature range

Wigan-based Pramworld, one of the UK’s most trusted names in nursery retail, is proud to announce the launch of its very own brand, Amaati - a thoughtfully designed collection of baby essentials crafted to meet the needs of modern families. Newly launched, Amaati will make its debut with three hero products: the Orla High Chair, the Perla Stroller, and the Aria Travel System.

Building on over 60 years of experience, Amaati is Pramworld’s latest expansion to provide families with baby products that combine style, practicality, and great value - without compromise.

David Winstanley, Director at Pramworld, commented: “Our customers trust us to help them choose the best for their growing families. With Amaati, we’re taking that trust one step further. These products are designed by parents, for parents - combining everything we’ve learned over the past 60 years.”

A first look at the Amaati collection...

Pramworld Amaati

Orla High Chair

Chic, practical, and made for messy moments, the Orla is a high chair designed for both baby and home, available now in two neutral shades: taupe and sage. Easy to wipe clean with a modern, minimalist design, Orla fits effortlessly into any kitchen or dining space, growing with your child from baby to toddler.

Introductory price: £64.95 (RRP £99.95)

Perla Compact Stroller

Lightweight, compact, and stylish, the Perla is the ideal stroller for modern parenting. It’s suitable from birth up to 22kg and built for smooth, convenient use whether you're strolling through city streets or country lanes. Key features include a one handed fold, bumper bar carry handle, extendable sun canopy, adjustable 5-point harness, multi position backrest, and front swivel wheels for effortless manoeuvrability.

Available from mid-July in three elegant shades; black, sable, and sage the Perla combines practical performance with eye-catching design.

Introductory price: £149.95 (RRP £199.95)

Aria Travel System

Stylish, compact, and built for every adventure, the Aria is the ideal travel system to take your little one from birth to toddlerhood with ease. Designed for modern parents on the go, it folds effortlessly and adapts to your needs wherever the journey takes you.

Complete with a carrycot, reversible seat, footmuff, raincover, and adaptors, the Aria offers comfort, flexibility, and convenience - all in one sleek package. Available this summer in black and sable.

Introductory prices: Pram system £399 (RRP £469.95) / including car seat and ISOFIX base £499 (RRP £609.85)

Pramworld has been a trusted partner for families across the UK since 1963, earning a reputation for quality, expertise, and outstanding customer service. With Amaati, the brand brings its industry knowledge directly to product design - offering parents thoughtfully crafted essentials at accessible prices.

The Amaati range will launch online and in store at the end of June, with exciting new additions being revealed throughout the year.

For updates and sneak peeks, visit www.pramworld.co.uk or follow @pramworld on Instagram.