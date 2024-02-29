Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday March 9 (the day before Mothering Sunday), shoppers will be selected at random and presented with goodie bags full of mother’s day treats.

One lucky mum will also be treated to a stunning Sif Jackobs yellow gold 20ins necklace and matching stud earrings set worth over £180 from Precious Jewellery.

There were plenty of winners when the Spinning Gate shopping centre had giveaways for Valentine's Day recently

The centre team will be approaching mums at random, sharing the love and presenting them with stunning Mothering Sunday treats.

Centre manager Karen Cox said: "We adore sharing the love here at Spinning Gate with our random acts of kindness.

"Our mall giveaways are incredibly popular with our shoppers, we just love seeing the delight on their faces as we present them with a free treat, whether it’s a stunning necklace and earring set, or one of our mothers day goodie bags full of treats to pamper mum!

"It is our way of giving back to our shoppers and thanking them for shopping in centre with us."

For St Valentine’s Day, the centre gave away more than £100 worth of treats in their red envelopes containing gift cards from shops including The Fragrance Shop, Precious and Costa Coffee. One lucky shopper was also treated to a huge bouquet of stunning red roses!

During February half-term, the centre gave away hundreds of children’s reading books when families helped themselves to the books which they then took home and enjoyed with their families.