Shopping centre gears up for Mothering Sunday celebrations

Mum is the word at a Wigan borough mall as it announces plans for Mother’s Day giveaways.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
On Saturday March 9 (the day before Mothering Sunday), shoppers will be selected at random and presented with goodie bags full of mother’s day treats.

One lucky mum will also be treated to a stunning Sif Jackobs yellow gold 20ins necklace and matching stud earrings set worth over £180 from Precious Jewellery.

There were plenty of winners when the Spinning Gate shopping centre had giveaways for Valentine's Day recentlyThere were plenty of winners when the Spinning Gate shopping centre had giveaways for Valentine's Day recently
There were plenty of winners when the Spinning Gate shopping centre had giveaways for Valentine's Day recently
The centre team will be approaching mums at random, sharing the love and presenting them with stunning Mothering Sunday treats.

Centre manager Karen Cox said: "We adore sharing the love here at Spinning Gate with our random acts of kindness.

"Our mall giveaways are incredibly popular with our shoppers, we just love seeing the delight on their faces as we present them with a free treat, whether it’s a stunning necklace and earring set, or one of our mothers day goodie bags full of treats to pamper mum!

"It is our way of giving back to our shoppers and thanking them for shopping in centre with us."

For St Valentine’s Day, the centre gave away more than £100 worth of treats in their red envelopes containing gift cards from shops including The Fragrance Shop, Precious and Costa Coffee. One lucky shopper was also treated to a huge bouquet of stunning red roses!

During February half-term, the centre gave away hundreds of children’s reading books when families helped themselves to the books which they then took home and enjoyed with their families.

Ms Cox said the centre was excited to provide another bumper-packed year of free family events and activities, including the return of the popular picnic and play area in the summer: a free area on the mall for families to enjoy during the school summer holidays.

