Snapchat creates selfie camera that flies around your head and follows you around

Snapchat, known for their messaging app, have announced Pixy, which they dub “your friendly flying camera.”

The £183 ($229.99) device can take-off from your hand and follow four preset flight paths, including floating, orbiting, and following wherever you lead.

In the launch on Thursday (28 April), the American company explained: “We first created Snapchat as a new way to use the Camera for self-expression and communication. From Lenses to Spectacles, there are so many ways to share your perspective. Today, we’re taking the power and magic of the Snap Camera to new heights.”

A social media giant has created a selfie camera – that can fly around your head and follow you around.

Described as “a pocket-sized, free-flying sidekick that’s a fit for adventures big and small”, the firm say Pixy finds its way back to your hand, landing gently at the end of the flight.

They explain: “Snap is taking its favourite parts of the Snapchat Camera, the joy, the fun, the spontaneity and bringing it to new heights with a flying camera called Pixy.

“Pixy is a companion to Snapchat. Videos from flights are wirelessly transferred and saved into Snapchat Memories. From there, use Snapchat’s editing tools, Lenses, and Sounds to customise what you capture.

“With a few taps, you can automatically crop into portrait and apply quick Smart Edits, like Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D and Jump Cut. Then, share to Chat, Stories, Spotlight, or any other platform.”