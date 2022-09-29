The train operator says that it cannot run any services on these days as a result of industrrial action by the ASLEF and RMT unions, with staff continuing their fight regarding jobs, pay and working conditions.

Meanwhile, a further strike by the RMT on October 8 is expected to bring all but a handful of services to a halt, with Northern still working on a skeleton timetable which will be published in due course. Customers have been advised not to travel by rail on these dates.

Furthermore, given the impact that strikes have on fleet displacement, customers have been urged to “check before you travel” on Sundays October 2 and 9 when services cannot start until later in the morning.

Northern have advised customers not to travel by rail on October 1 and 5

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by the RMT and ASLEF unions will cause to our customers.

“As we have previously pledged, we will continue to work towards a resolution to this issue with the hope of avoiding more disruptive strikes in the future.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK. In regular circumstances, they would operate nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England with more than 100 million passenger jounreys made on their network each year.

