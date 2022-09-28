At least the fifth high-sided vehicle this year gets wedged under notorious Wigan bridge
There were very familiar scenes as a delivery van became wedged under an infamous Wigan railway bridge.
Motorists were yet again advised to give Prescott Street a wide berth on the evening of Wednesday September 28 when the driver of the high-sided vehicle came to grief.
It is at least the fifth time this year that motorists have not heeded the huge and conspicuous “Low Bridge” sign and paid the price.
One onlooker said: “I’m not really sure what the authorities can do short of digging a ditch under the bridge to make it so taller vehicles can get through!
"This is happening with monotonous regularity and usually causes grief for other motorists who have to take diversions.
"That bridge has taken some battering over the years and lessons don’t seem to be being learnt.”
Once the vehicle had been safely extricated from its predicament, Network Rail engineers were expected to examine the bridge for any structural damage.