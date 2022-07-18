Northern issues 'Essential Travel Only' guidance to Wigan travellers

Northern has issued essential travel only guidance to Wigan rail users planning to travel on its services.

By Sian Jones
Monday, 18th July 2022, 1:40 pm

Given the expected high temperatures tomorrow (Tuesday July 19) along with weather warnings issued by government, the train operator is urging customers across the North West to stay indoors and keep cool.

Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, said: “Whilst this isn't a 'Do Not Travel' notice - which we have in place across some parts of our network tomorrow - given the guidance published by government and expected disruption caused by extreme temperatures, we would advise customers only to travel if they really have to.

Wiganers are urged only to make essential journeys

“There will be blanket speed reductions in place and a limited timetable in operation throughout the region.”

Northern’s announcement follows Network Rail’s decision to close the East Coast Main Line (ECML) between 12pm and 8pm for all locations between London King’s Cross and York and Leeds due to the extreme weather.

Those who have to travel are urged to keep hydrated, stay in the shade while waiting for a train and if you start to feel unwell speak to staff at the station.

