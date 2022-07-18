Wigan's hospitals have more overheating incidents than any others in the NHS

More than 1,000 episodes requiring a risk assessment because they became too hot were recorded in Greater Manchester in the space of 12 months, with the vast majority occurring at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) sites.

Concerns have been raised about hospital wards overheating as the UK was being hit by record high temperatures and a red alert was declared this week.

Trusts have to have a heatwave plan which explains how they will protect vulnerable patients when the temperature inside exceeds 26 C.

Wigan Infirmary accounts for many of the overheating cases

The latest data on overheating hospitals comes from NHS Digital and covers the financial year 2020-21 and show that WWL had by far the most incidents in Greater Manchester at 1,000 with Bolton’s NHS trust coming second with 137.

The previous year WWL recorded 564 incidents.

Hospital trusts should take appropriate actions to safeguard vulnerable patients at any time during the year when the temperature is higher than 26 C in any occupied ward or clinical area.

It is also recommended they carry out internal temperature monitoring in all clinical areas all year round.

Analysis of the data carried out by our sister site NationalWorld, which found more than 4,000 overheating incidents in England in 2020-21, has prompted fears for patient safety.

One think-tank blamed years of underfunding for a lack of suitable hospital air conditioning , saying trusts now routinely have to deal with extreme temperatures which puts patients under significant stress.

David Evans, WWL’s director of estates and facilities, said: “Patients are our number one priority and we do everything we can to ensure they are comfortable during their stay with us, making sure that conditions within our hospitals are conducive to providing the best possible care.

“While the data on overheating in our hospitals appears to be excessive, incidents are recorded by area, so two wards in one hospital on the same day that exceed 26 ºc counts as two incidents.

“Given the large multi-site nature of our estate, this will inevitably increase the number of incidents recorded when outside temperatures exceed seasonal norms.