Barrhead Travel Leigh reported a record-breaking spring bank holiday, seeing a 60 per cent increase in bookings compared to the same period last year as holidaymakers made the most of the long weekend.

With four consecutive months of sales hitting new highs, it doesn’t look set to slow down this summer, as people appear to be prioritising holidays despite the cost of living crisis.

This comes after the firm reported its best ever start to the year. Bookings in early May were up 55 per cent as Brits took advantage of the King’s coronation three-day weekend.

Barcelona is one of the top destinations for customers at Barrhead Travel Leigh.

Top destinations include Barcelona, Orlando, Tenerife, Benidorm and Canada.

Nicola Hodgson, manager at Barrhead Travel Leigh said: “It’s clear to see appetite is only continuing to grow for getaways. More and more people are taking advantage of their time off and utilising Bank Holidays as an opportunity to get away and enjoy some sunshine ahead of the summer.

“There is growing trend for getting away during the bank holiday weekends which we’ve noticed over the last few months. People are valuing holidays more than ever and they are using them to spend time with family or catch up with loved ones.

Benidorm is always a popular destination.