Three days of strike action across the country’s railway networks are due to take place on Tuesday June 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25, resulting in very few services running.

Those that do are expected to be extremely busy, and local rail operators Northern and Transpeninne Express, are encouraging passengers not to travel with them.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) is working with operators to provide enhanced services across the bus and tram network, where possible.

Northern and Transpennine are set to strike

The strike will result in tram services being impacted between Altrincham and Timperley before 7am and after 7pm as Metrolink relies on Network Rail’s signallers for safe operation through that part of the network.

Additional double trams will be running across Metrolink on strike days and prioritised in areas of greatest demand to help passengers get around, with thousands of free park and ride spaces available at dozens of sites across Greater Manchester.

Bus services will operate as normal.

A dedicated travel information page has been set up to help people plan their journey, and latest information and advice will be put out across TfGM social and digital channels.

TfGM’s head of operations, Alex Cropper, said: “The message to avoid rail travel next week is very clear from train operators – meaning tens of thousands of displaced journeys in Greater Manchester alone.

“While we expect some of those to adapt their plans, such as by working from home, we expect there to still be many people, who might ordinarily use local train services, needing to get around.

“With the numbers of trips on our roads now exceeding pre-pandemic levels, any additional journeys by car are likely to add to congestion and delays, which is why we are working with other operators to put on as many additional services as possible.