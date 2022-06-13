Train operator urges Wigan travellers not to use its services next week

The whole of the rail network is affected by strikes by members of union RMT, which are planned for Tuesday, June 21, Thursday, June 23 and Saturday, June 25.

Northern Trains is working with Network Rail to agree which services it can run, with the industry prioritising essential routes on mainlines and routes into major cities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Trains is urging people not to use its services next week

Therefore, it is expecting to run a very limited timetable and is suggesting customers do not travel on the strike dates and, wherever possible, not to travel on the days in between either.

The timing of the strike action has a knock-on effect on the days in between, with disruption of operations, the displacement of trains across the network and shift patterns.

People are encouraged try to find alternative transport if their journey is essential.

Details of the services able to run will be released as soon as possible, with information available at northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Our ability to get customers where they want to be will be significantly impacted and our advice, regrettably, is simply not to travel during the week of strike action.

“We apologise in advance for the disruption and inconvenience that the RMT’s industrial action may cause. We continue to be keen to speak to the RMT to find a resolution and avoid any strikes.”