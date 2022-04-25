Hundreds of neighbours in Lowton are set for a fantastic end to their April after it was announced the community has won the huge prize with People’s Postcode Lottery.

Winners in the area have been told they can expect to scoop at least £5,000 each, but the full winning totals won’t be revealed until Saturday April 30.

The multi-million pound prize will be divided between players of the lottery in the winning postcode sector WA3 1.

Locals will wake up at least £5000 better off on Saturday

Those playing with the full winning postcode will receive the biggest prizes.

The lucky few have been invited to an exclusive event where they’ll receive their golden envelopes and learn how much they have each won.

Ambassador Judie McCourt said: “I am buzzing with excitement for our Lowton winners and can’t wait to bring them this incredible news.

"I’m sure they’ll be excited for Saturday, and I think this surprise will make their weekend!”

People’s Postcode Lottery was created with the aim to raise funds for charities in Britain and beyond. Players of the lottery have now raised more than £900 million for thousands of good causes.

This Postcode Millions draw was held on behalf of Postcode Children Trust, which funds charities dedicated to inspiring and supporting children and young people.

Funded organisations include NSPCC, Whizz-Kidz, Magic Breakfast and Young Lives vs Cancer.