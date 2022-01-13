21-year-old Haydock man killed in suspected hit and run

Patrols saw a man lying in the road on Moss Bank Road, close to the Moss Bank Hotel in St Helens

At around 12.30am, patrols saw a man lying in the road on Moss Bank Road, close to the Moss Bank Hotel.

Further enquiries at the scene established there had been a collision involving a Blue Mazda hatchback motor vehicle and the man. The vehicle had been driven from the scene and was located by police.

Emergency services attended and the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as a 21 year-old man from the Haydock area. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 51-year-old man from St Helens who was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Steve Smith from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “If you were driving in the Washway Lane, Moss Bank Road and Scafell Road area at around 12.30am or were in the vicinity of the Moss Bank Hotel at this time and have any dashcam or CCTV footage, please review it and get in touch if you see anything that may assist our enquiries.

“Any information, however small it may seem, could prove vital as we seek to understand exactly what happened."

“Whether you choose to get information to us directly or anonymously, through Crimestoppers, any information you provide will be acted upon.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call ther Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 22000025548.