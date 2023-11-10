A massive 25,900 more jobs will be available in the North West by 2027 due to automation

Over 25,900 more jobs will become available to local people in the North West by 2027 due to automation and augmentation, but employees in impacted sectors may need to adapt.

Urgent action is needed to ensure people have the opportunities they need to retrain and upskill as new research predicts automation will impact thousands of people’s jobs in the North West over the next four years, it has been claimed.

Pearson, the leading learning company, has today launched its Skills Map of England, an online tool which forecasts workforce and labour market needs in different parts of the country.

The new research predicts that, despite the impact of automation on the workforce, there will be more jobs available in the North West, and across England, in four years’ time. Overall, there are expected to be 25,900 extra job opportunities in the region by 2027.

The North West could see a net increase of 29,300 employees in the Transportation and Storage sector, with large goods vehicle drivers identified as the fastest-growing transport-related role, with a requirement for 2,900 more workers.

Some industries are expected to witness a net decrease in headcount. Wholesale and Retail Trade emerges as the most impacted sector, with a projected net decrease of 25,300 jobs. There is expected to be a decline of 13,900 jobs among sales and retail assistants alone.

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Vocational Qualifications and Training at Pearson, said: “The data we have crunched is not designed to alarm anyone, but rather to alert policymakers, business leaders, job seekers and education professionals to the speed of change which is possible over the coming years.

