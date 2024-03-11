Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The helicopter could be seen hovering above Woodhouse Lane, before coming down to land near the premises of the Plumbase kitchen and bathroom showroom and Pemberton Park and Leisure Homes.

A two-person crew from the air ambulance charity could then be seen walking up the road.

The air ambulance landed near Woodhouse Lane in Wigan

The incident took place at around 5.15pm on Friday, March 8.

Very little information was forthcoming about why the air ambulance had been deployed.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the North West Air Ambulance Charity was called to an incident in Wigan on the 8th of March, H75 responded. Unfortunately, that’s the only information we have at this time.”

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said they were not able to search for incidents based on where an air ambulance lands.