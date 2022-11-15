Almost 100 Greater Manchester firefighters left the service last year
Almost 100 Greater Manchester firefighters left the service last year, new figures show.
Across England, a record number of firefighters left the industry last year – as unions remain embroiled in a pay dispute during the cost-of-living crisis.
The Fire Brigades Union said low pay alongside tighter budgets is to blame for workers leaving the industry.
Home Office figures show 91 full-time and on-call firefighters left the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service in 2021-22 – up from 71 the year before.
Across the country, 3,359 firefighters left their jobs last year – a 28 per cent increase on 2,628 in 2020-21 and the highest number since records began in 2009-10.
Meanwhile, the total number of employees leaving the fire industry, which includes support and fire control staff as well as firefighters themselves, also reached a record high last year (4,640).
In Greater Manchester, 52 other staff left in 2021-22, meaning a total of 143 employees left the fire service.