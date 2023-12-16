Appeal for help in tracing teenage Wigan girl who’s gone missing
Police appealed for the public’s help in tracing a missing Wigan teenager.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kelsey, aged 15, was last seen on Friday (15 December) at around 5.50pm on Anjou Boulevard, Wigan.
She is described as a white female, 5’5 in height, with long brown hair.
Kelsey was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, leggings and black sliders.
A post on GMP Wigan West’s Facebook page said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about her and want to make sure she is safe and well.”
Anyone with information about Kelsey’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting log 2640 of 15/12/23.