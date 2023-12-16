Police appealed for the public’s help in tracing a missing Wigan teenager.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kelsey, aged 15, was last seen on Friday (15 December) at around 5.50pm on Anjou Boulevard, Wigan.

She is described as a white female, 5’5 in height, with long brown hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelsey, 15, was last seen on Anjou Boulevard, Wigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelsey was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, leggings and black sliders.

A post on GMP Wigan West’s Facebook page said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about her and want to make sure she is safe and well.”