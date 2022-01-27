Appeal for help to find a 69-year-old man missing from Wigan Hospital

Michael Fox, 69, was last seen on Wigan Lane at around 8.40am on Thursday January 27.

He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, average build with short dark grey hair.

Michael was last seen wearing a navy coat, grey t-shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

CCTV of Michael Fox at Wigan Hospital

A post by Greater Manchester Police on their Wigan West Facebook page said: "Michael has left Wigan Hospital suffering from dementia and is likely to be confused.

"He isn’t in possession of his money or mobile phone.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Michael and want to make sure he is safe and well."

Anyone with information about Michael’s whereabouts are urged contact police on 0161 856 7122.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.