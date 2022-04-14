Appeal for help to find boy missing for more than a month
Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager who could be in the borough.
By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 5:03 pm
Robin Singh, 15, was last seen in Southport at 2.45pm on Tuesday, March 8.
He is described as being of slim build, 5ft 7in tall, with short black hair, stubble and brown eyes.
He was wearing a grey Armani tracksuit, a black coat with fur around the hood, and black trainers, and carrying a Gucci bag.