Robin Singh, 15, was last seen in Southport at 2.45pm on Tuesday, March 8.

He is described as being of slim build, 5ft 7in tall, with short black hair, stubble and brown eyes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Singh

He was wearing a grey Armani tracksuit, a black coat with fur around the hood, and black trainers, and carrying a Gucci bag.

He is known to frequent Southport, Liverpool, Newton-le-Willows, Warrington, St Helens and Leigh.