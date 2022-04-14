Search continues for motorbike rider who left Wigan toddler seriously hurt in hit-and-run

Officers have not yet made any arrests following Wednesday’s incident on Petticoat Lane in Ince.

They are continuing to look for the rider of the blue Suzuki GS 500 motorcycle, who failed to stop after hitting a two-year-old boy at around 12.15pm.

Petticoat Lane in Ince

The tot was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

He suffered a serious leg injury, though it is not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information that could help their inquiry to contact them, particularly anyone who knows the motorcyclist or has CCTV footage of the incident.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1245 of April 13, or go online