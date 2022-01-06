Appeal for help to find missing 16-year-old boy

Police are appealing for help to find a 16-year-old boy who is reported to be missing.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 12:38 pm

Kieran Turner was last seen at 1pm yesterday in the Prescot Road area of St Helens and is known to frequent Wigan.

He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, of medium build, with collar length dark brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, trainers and a Berghaus jacket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have released this photograph of Kieran Turner

Anyone who has seen Kieran or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerPolCC or call 101.

Sightings can also be reported at www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/

PoliceSt HelensWiganTwitter