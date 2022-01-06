Appeal for help to find missing 16-year-old boy

Kieran Turner was last seen at 1pm yesterday in the Prescot Road area of St Helens and is known to frequent Wigan.

He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, of medium build, with collar length dark brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, trainers and a Berghaus jacket.

Police have released this photograph of Kieran Turner

Anyone who has seen Kieran or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerPolCC or call 101.