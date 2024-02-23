Appeal goes out after 66-year-old Wigan man found dead at his home
An appeal for next of kin to come forward was made after the death of a Wigan man.
GMP Wigan West posted on its Facebook page: “Police are appealing for the next of kin of a man living in Ince, Wigan.
“Thomas Flanagan, aged 66, sadly died at his home address Rathen Avenue, Ince, Wigan on Wednesday 21 February 2024.
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”
Anyone with information about Thomas’ next of kin is asked to contact the police coroner’s office on 0161 856 4687.