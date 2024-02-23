News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Man, 66, dies after his car smashes into wall at Wigan shopping precinct

A man has died after his car smashed into a wall at a Wigan shopping precinct.
By Alan Weston
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 13:03 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 13:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police say they believe the 66-year-old man was travelling on Scholes, towards Wigan town centre, before his car came off the road and hit bollards and a wall.

Read More
Wigan shop boss says staff were terrified as knifeman launched raid

His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Emergency services in attendance at the scene in Scholes early on Friday morningEmergency services in attendance at the scene in Scholes early on Friday morning
Emergency services in attendance at the scene in Scholes early on Friday morning
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Footage from Scholes Precinct this morning showed the car park outside Select & Save convenience store cordoned off, with a car embedded in the wall of Appleton Exotics pet shop.

Greater Manchester Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, as well as anyone with footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision, including dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 444 of February 23, or use the LiveChat function on the force’s website.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:WiganPoliceScholesCCTV