Armed police swoop as two women are injured in Wigan borough dog attack

Armed officers and the police helicopter were scrambled after the horrifying onslaught at Jubilee Park in Leigh on the morning of Saturday September 2.

It began with one dog attacking another at the Leigh Road park, inflicting serious injuries, and the two owners suffered bite wounds when they tried to intervene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of Leigh Road in Leigh where the dog attacks took place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack dog – reported locally to be an XL bully – was at large for a period during which time Leigh Road was blocked off to the public until it was eventually captured without shots having to be fired.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 11:30am this morning (Saturday September 2), officers were called to reports of a dog attacking another dog on a playing field near Leigh Road.

“Specialist officers and emergency services attended the scene, and the owners of both animals were taken to hospital with bite injuries which are not life-threatening and not believed to be life-changing.

“Initial inquiries suggest that the offending dog broke free from its collar and attacked another dog in the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When both owners attempted to separate the dogs, the two owners were injured. The other dog is in serious condition and receiving treatment.

“The offending dog has been seized and an investigation will take place. No other party was injured during this isolated incident.”

One woman was seen being helped into an ambulance with her hands bandaged.