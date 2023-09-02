WLT is hosting an open day to show residents how great theatre is created and to give them a chance to have a go themselves.

Create a storm in the tech gallery with lights, sound and screen projections for the famous speech from King Lear.

Wigan Little Theatre props wizard Elaine Delaney

Piictured is Elaine Delaney, props mistress extraordinaire. She’s been providing props for WLT’s productions for many years and her work has included a life-size figure of Oliver Cromwell, food and drink items and much more.

Visitors can join Elaine in a workshop where she’ll show them how to create cakes good enough to eat, (health warning: don’t try them!).

They can take look back stage to see where the stage sets are built.

WLT has a huge range of costumes and some will be on display. There will also be a vast array of archived materials to see and enthusiasts to explain what is being shown.

A Cupid prop made for a Wigan Little Theatre production

And even what the public see will be a just a taste of WLT’s almost eight decade history as the bulk of items is stored at the Borough Archives.

Amid all the excitement drinks can be purchased at the bar and volunteers will show you how it works.

There’ll be a free quiz prize draw and free tea and coffee.

The open day is on Saturday September 16 and runs from 2pm to 6pm.