Atherton’s Kim named 'most innovative' at awards event

Showcasing the fantastic work of local carers, the Wigan Borough Palliative and End of Life Care Awards has returned for 2024 with Atherton experience coordinator, Kim Calland of dementia specialist Belong, named as the area’s Most Innovative Staff Member.

A key member of the Belong Atherton team, Kim designs the care village’s experiences programme, drawing on her exceptional interpersonal skills to get to know her customers’ preferences, backgrounds and hobbies and put together activities and entertainment that offer meaningful occupation, in line with personal interests.

Much involves inviting the local community to join Belong’s residents, apartment tenants, day care and home care customers, with recent highlights including Bollywood banquets, virtual reality headsets experiences, and a care home Olympics.

Recent excursions comprise plane spotting at Manchester Airport, strolling the prom (prom, prom) in Blackpool, and painting the town rainbow at Wigan Pride. Earlier this year, her work made news headlines when she arranged for two local Mods clubs to surprise a fellow Mod in receipt of palliative care at the village with a visit to take a scooter ride around the area, talk shop and share their memories.

Belong Atherton's Kim Calland celebrates

Speaking about her award, Kim said: “I feel happy and proud to have won this award – it really was unexpected. I’m also very passionate about my job and love what I do; a smile from a customer is all I need. Of course, my job wouldn’t be possible without them and my team, so this is a big ‘thank you’ to everyone, too.”

The award recognises the team or person who maximises choice for their residents by forming strong connections, taking the time to discover what is important, and finding innovative ways to promote their wellbeing. It also takes into account those who assist them in maintaining their identity and fulfil wishes that enhance their quality of life.

They go above and beyond to make individuals’ last months, weeks or days, extra special. Speaking of the celebration, Debbie Jones, practice development team lead at Wigan & Leigh Hospice, commented: “It is such a humbling experience to celebrate the tireless work of all our health and social care settings in the borough. It is a chance to say thank you to staff who go that extra mile every day, to ensure that the people they care for, have the best end of life care possible.

" It really is an uplifting night, and it is so important that we ensure that our local workforce is valued, and their contribution acknowledged.” Alongside Kim’s award win, Belong Atherton colleagues picked up a number of finalist nominations: Ioana Chioran, Dawn Flannery, Kelly Haddock, Tom Henry, Nicola Johnstone, Sam Pitchford, and the village’s Front of House team. More information about Belong can be found at www.belong.org.uk or by emailing [email protected]