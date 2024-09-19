Award-Winning Children's Author Launches New Book "Do We Look Autistic?"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Alex Winstanley, an award-winning children's author, has released his latest book, "Do We Look Autistic?", aimed at challenging the myths and stigmas attached to Autism. Co-produced with people who have lived experience, the book provides an authentic and empowering perspective on Autism.

Alex, who worked closely with Wigan Council’s Autism Friends All-Age Partnership Board in the development of the book, shared the inspiration behind it: “I’m sick of being told I don’t 'look Autistic!'”—a statement often voiced by Autistic people. This theme shaped the core of the book, helping readers better understand Autism in an engaging and compassionate way. "I'm equally excited that, as with all my books, the characters are based on real local people," said Alex. The book's powerful illustrations were created by Lisa Williams, with personalised content that adds depth to the storytelling. A member of Wigan Council’s Autism Friends All-Age Partnership Board praised the book, saying, “This book is great! All we want is for people to understand us and embrace our strengths. I wish there was a book like this when I was younger.” All proceeds from sales will support the promotion of lived experience voices. "Do We Look Autistic?" is now available on Amazon: Buy Now.