The building full of hay bales went up in flames at Cherry Tree Farm, Astley, at around 9.30pm on Saturday February 19.

Fire pumps from Atherton, Eccles, Farnworth and Irlam were in attendance to contain and put out the blaze.

Four fire crews were required to deal with the blaze

The fire had been completely put out after about two hours.

A spokesman for the Atherton crew said that the cause of the incident was thought to be arson.