Wigan borough barn blaze thought to have been caused by arsonists
Arsonists are suspected of destroying a barn at a Wigan borough farm.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 8:05 am
Updated
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 8:08 am
The building full of hay bales went up in flames at Cherry Tree Farm, Astley, at around 9.30pm on Saturday February 19.
Fire pumps from Atherton, Eccles, Farnworth and Irlam were in attendance to contain and put out the blaze.
The fire had been completely put out after about two hours.
A spokesman for the Atherton crew said that the cause of the incident was thought to be arson.
