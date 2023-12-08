Land of Beds, a family-run, independent bed and mattress specialist with a store in Pemberton, has emerged as a beacon of goodwill this festive season, supporting local charity Daffodils Dreams in their mission to make a tangible difference in the lives of local children and families.

As a drop-off point for locals to leave gifts in support of the charity, Land of Beds went beyond by making a generous donation from their business to the organisation’s Christmas Eve appeal.

Daffodils Dreams, driven by a mission to leverage relationships and insights, is making a real impact in Wigan.

Maureen Holcroft, CEO of Daffodils Dreams, takes receipt of gifts from staff at Land of Beds

Bosses say they are dedicated to brightening the lives of children and families right here in the Wigan borough.

Land of Beds' CEO, Mike Murray, was deeply moved by a local article revealing that nearly half of Wigan's children live below the poverty line.

In response, he said: "Our hearts were stirred to take action.

"As a family-run business, we're dedicated to instigating positive change in our own community.

"Daffodils Dreams’ work is not just about spreading holiday cheer but addressing a critical need within the community.”

The collaboration between Land of Beds and Daffodils Dreams stands as a testament to the power of local businesses and charities coming together to create a brighter, more inclusive holiday season for all.