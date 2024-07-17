‘Bedlam’ on roads after car overturns near Wigan Infirmary

By Alan Weston
Published 17th Jul 2024, 17:07 BST
An overturned car on the road near Wigan Infirmary caused “bedlam” on surrounding roads, according to witnesses.

Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Wigan Lane, Swinley, at about 1.25pm today.

A Volkswagen Golf ended up on its roof after it crashed into a Toyota IQ.

The collision occurred on Wigan Lane

One driver was taken to hospital with arm injuries and police directed traffic until the road could be cleared.

One witness said: “There’s a car upside down just before the hospital. Causing bedlam on all the roads.”

