An overturned car on the road near Wigan Infirmary caused “bedlam” on surrounding roads, according to witnesses.

Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Wigan Lane, Swinley, at about 1.25pm today.

A Volkswagen Golf ended up on its roof after it crashed into a Toyota IQ.

The collision occurred on Wigan Lane

One driver was taken to hospital with arm injuries and police directed traffic until the road could be cleared.

One witness said: “There’s a car upside down just before the hospital. Causing bedlam on all the roads.”