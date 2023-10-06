News you can trust since 1853
Big-hearted engineering firm creates new outdoor area for neighbouring Wigan school

Specialist engineering and construction company, J Murphy & Sons (Murphy), has operated from Golborne since 1969 and has always been keen to contribute to the wider community - whether through the works carried out recently at Edge Green Common, the support given for successive Golborne Carnivals or through improvements made at local schools, most recently St Luke’s Primary School.
By Finlay RowdenContributor
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:50 BST
The latest of these is a project at Lowton West Primary School in Lowton, where a Murphy team has been on site developing the outdoor area for the students.

Murphy's Golborne team completed works transforming the grounds of Lowton West Primary School into a useable outside space that will create a positive working learning environment for the students and staff. As part of the Murphys at 75 targets the company aims to leave a positive legacy in the communities in which they work.

The new outdoor play area at Lowton West Primary SchoolThe new outdoor play area at Lowton West Primary School
The new outdoor play area at Lowton West Primary School
Working closely with the school headteacher Jeanette Westhead, the Murphy Golborne team led the successful delivery of an overhaul of the school grounds providing a blend of natural areas, environmental features and plants to interest children in learning about nature and its elements. Important features included the improvements to unstructured spaces and the provision for areas for creative learning and spontaneous play.

As part of the commitment towards being a “greener” Murphy, the Murphy Roots programme assisted in providing plants, trees, perennials and herbs to improve the school's outdoor space. The aim of the programme is to engage with schools to educate the next generation on climate change and lower carbon living, enabling communities to do their bit to protect the environment.

Acts of this nature expresses Murphy's commitment to the "2026 Sustainability Strategy" which focuses on leaving a positive legacy in the communities where they work.

Mark Rittenburg, senior contracts manager at Murphy, said: "Our commitment to social value and biodiversity in the areas we work, is rooted in our unwavering belief that we are focused on creating a long-term sustainable contribution through leaving a positive legacy in the communities in which we work.

An outdoor seating area created at Lowton West Primary SchoolAn outdoor seating area created at Lowton West Primary School
An outdoor seating area created at Lowton West Primary School

"Through collaborative efforts with the local school and local councillors, we have created a positive, sustainable place that enriches the lives of the staff and students at Lowton West Primary School, which enhances biodiversity and improves social cohesion and health and well-being for generations to come."

Ms Westhead said: "Everyone at Lowton West Primary School is delighted with the recent community support from Murphy. The new school garden area that they have designed and created is outstanding and has greatly enhanced the outdoor environment for all pupils at Lowton West Primary."

