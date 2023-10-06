Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest of these is a project at Lowton West Primary School in Lowton, where a Murphy team has been on site developing the outdoor area for the students.

Murphy's Golborne team completed works transforming the grounds of Lowton West Primary School into a useable outside space that will create a positive working learning environment for the students and staff. As part of the Murphys at 75 targets the company aims to leave a positive legacy in the communities in which they work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new outdoor play area at Lowton West Primary School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working closely with the school headteacher Jeanette Westhead, the Murphy Golborne team led the successful delivery of an overhaul of the school grounds providing a blend of natural areas, environmental features and plants to interest children in learning about nature and its elements. Important features included the improvements to unstructured spaces and the provision for areas for creative learning and spontaneous play.

As part of the commitment towards being a “greener” Murphy, the Murphy Roots programme assisted in providing plants, trees, perennials and herbs to improve the school's outdoor space. The aim of the programme is to engage with schools to educate the next generation on climate change and lower carbon living, enabling communities to do their bit to protect the environment.

Acts of this nature expresses Murphy's commitment to the "2026 Sustainability Strategy" which focuses on leaving a positive legacy in the communities where they work.

Mark Rittenburg, senior contracts manager at Murphy, said: "Our commitment to social value and biodiversity in the areas we work, is rooted in our unwavering belief that we are focused on creating a long-term sustainable contribution through leaving a positive legacy in the communities in which we work.

An outdoor seating area created at Lowton West Primary School

"Through collaborative efforts with the local school and local councillors, we have created a positive, sustainable place that enriches the lives of the staff and students at Lowton West Primary School, which enhances biodiversity and improves social cohesion and health and well-being for generations to come."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad