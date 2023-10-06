Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sally Daniels has held the temporary role for the past 10 months and, following a rigorous recruitment process, was selected to continue in charge indefinitely.

Ms Daniels, who joined Henshaws as Finance Director in December 2021, said: “As I approach the two-year anniversary of my time at Henshaws I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to lead the organisation as CEO.

“We are fortunate to have an extremely experienced senior management team and trustee board. Together we will be working hard to create an exciting future for Henshaws, supporting more people to go beyond expectations and live more independent lives.”

Sally Daniels, the new Henshaws CEO

Ms Daniels studied history at the University of Swansea and later completed a post-graduate Certificate in Education at Bath University.

Between 1997 and 2010, she worked for Zurich Insurance where she qualified as a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and went on to become the lead accountant for the Zurich Community Trust.

Following seven years in Croatia, where she set up a tourism business and raised her family, she returned to the UK and to her career as an accountant.

As CEO, Ms Daniels will work with the board of trustees and senior management team to develop and deliver a strategy taking Henshaws into its 200th year and beyond.