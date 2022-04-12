Bin wagon catches fire in Wigan during recycling collection

Recycling collections in Wigan were interrupted this morning when a fire broke out in a wagon.

By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 8:24 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 8:37 am

Paper bins were being emptied on Colliery Meadow, off Frog Lane, at 7.15am.

Read More

Read More
Wigan teen in court accused of causing mum's death in hit-and-run

But a fire started in the back of the wagon, possibly caused by embers collected from a paper bin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two fire engines attended

Two fire engines from Wigan attended and the waste paper was tipped into the road so the fire could be extinguished.

The vehicle had only minor damage to the paint and was still operational.

Wigan