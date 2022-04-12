Paper bins were being emptied on Colliery Meadow, off Frog Lane, at 7.15am.

But a fire started in the back of the wagon, possibly caused by embers collected from a paper bin.

Two fire engines attended

Two fire engines from Wigan attended and the waste paper was tipped into the road so the fire could be extinguished.