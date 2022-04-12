Bin wagon catches fire in Wigan during recycling collection
Recycling collections in Wigan were interrupted this morning when a fire broke out in a wagon.
By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 8:24 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 8:37 am
Paper bins were being emptied on Colliery Meadow, off Frog Lane, at 7.15am.
But a fire started in the back of the wagon, possibly caused by embers collected from a paper bin.
Two fire engines from Wigan attended and the waste paper was tipped into the road so the fire could be extinguished.
The vehicle had only minor damage to the paint and was still operational.