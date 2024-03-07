Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The blaze in Liverpool Road, Ashton, sent thick plumes of black smoke drifting up into the sky. Fortunately it is not believed anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

Fire crews were alerted at Crews were alerted at 1.54pm and two fire engines were on scene shortly after.

The scene in Liverpool Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, on Thursday afternoon

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service said: “Crews arrived to finds a van fully involved in fire. Hose reel jets were utilised, with one firefighter wearing breathing apparatus.

"Liverpool Road was closed in both directions and Merseyside Police attended to manage traffic.

“Once the fire was extinguished, breathing apparatus was ceased and one hose reel jet was used to continue dampening down.