Blazing van brings traffic to a standstill on busy Wigan road

Traffic was a brought to a standstill on a busy Wigan road after a van was engulfed in flames.
By Alan Weston
Published 7th Mar 2024, 17:12 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 17:18 GMT
The blaze in Liverpool Road, Ashton, sent thick plumes of black smoke drifting up into the sky. Fortunately it is not believed anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

Fire crews were alerted at Crews were alerted at 1.54pm and two fire engines were on scene shortly after.

The scene in Liverpool Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, on Thursday afternoonThe scene in Liverpool Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, on Thursday afternoon
The scene in Liverpool Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, on Thursday afternoon
A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service said: “Crews arrived to finds a van fully involved in fire. Hose reel jets were utilised, with one firefighter wearing breathing apparatus.

"Liverpool Road was closed in both directions and Merseyside Police attended to manage traffic.

“Once the fire was extinguished, breathing apparatus was ceased and one hose reel jet was used to continue dampening down.

“Once dampening down was complete, the crews handed the scene over to Merseyside Police and left at 2.37pm.”

