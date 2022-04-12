Emergency services received a report of a body in the canal close to Horton Street, Wigan at around 3.40pm on Monday.

Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services attended the scene at the Leeds Liverpool canal, near Horton Street Wigan.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: “He has not been formally identified but we believe he is a man in his 40s - we have informed his next of kin.