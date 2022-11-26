News you can trust since 1853
Body found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington identified as Liam Smith, 38

The body found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington has been identified after a Home Office post-mortem.

By Holly Pritchard
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 8:53pm

The body was found on Kilburn Drive in Wigan on the evening of Thursday, November 24. Following a Home Office post-mortem the identity has now been confirmed as that of 38-year-old Liam Smith.

Liam’s family are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

Paying tribute to him, Liam’s family said in a brief statement: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party. He was the most devoted dad, much loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Liam’s family have now asked for continued privacy whilst they grieve for their loss.