The body was found on Kilburn Drive in Wigan on the evening of Thursday, November 24. Following a Home Office post-mortem the identity has now been confirmed as that of 38-year-old Liam Smith.

Liam’s family are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

Paying tribute to him, Liam’s family said in a brief statement: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party. He was the most devoted dad, much loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”