Borough roads are regional accident hotspots

The borough has some of the most dangerous roads in the North West, according to a new study.



A “crash map” put together by insurance provider Ageas revealed several accident hotspots across Wigan and Leigh, and the data showed that almost 1,800 people were killed on Britain’s roads last year.

The survey was based on the amount of road traffic collisions reported on each road, with safety levels rated on a colour scale between green and black - with black being the most dangerous.

And several borough roads were ranked “red,” the second most dangerous category.

Roads included: Warrington Road, Ince; Wigan Road, Golborne; Wigan Road, Abram; King Street, Leigh; Chapel Street, Leigh; St Helens Road, Leigh; Warrington Road, Leigh; Manchester Road, Astley and Spinning Jenny Way, Leigh.

There were also several Wigan road which fit into the middle bands, including Ormskirk Road, Up Holland, Main Street in Billinge and Bolton Road, Ashton.

Progress on reducing road deaths has stagnated since 2011, with 1,793 people killed on Britain’s roads in 2017, the highest number since 2011.

If Great Britain had been on track to halve road deaths within this decade, in line with international targets, an extra 2,549 people would not have lost their lives between 2010 and 2017.

Paul Barton, director for environment at Wigan Council, said: “Road safety is a major priority for us as a council and is at the forefront of our thinking when developing and improving the borough’s road network.

“Working with road safety colleagues across Greater Manchester and with TfGM, we take a proactive approach using techniques that are proven to help prevent road collisions and reduce risk to motorists and pedestrians.

“We encourage members of the public to let us know about their specific road safety concerns and we would encourage residents to support our community led campaigns, like Community Speed Watch Scheme.”

Andy Watson, CEO of Ageas Insurance, said: “It’s shocking to see that road users in the North West of England are living with a high risk of death or serious injury as they use the roads in their area.

“We deal with the devastating aftermaths of serious road crashes every day. That’s why we’re calling for this investment.”

Explore the online road crash map at dangerousroads.ageas.co.uk