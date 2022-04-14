Emergency services responded to a man in distress at an address on Seaman Way in Ince at around 9.30am on Wednesday.

Fire engines from Hindley attended the scene and the builder had to be lifted down from the site by a crane.

Fire service rescued the man by a crane

A man presumed to be in his late 30s was taken to hospital with a suspected spinal injury.