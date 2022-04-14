Builder rescued from Wigan construction site by crane
A builder had to be rescued from a Wigan construction site after becoming unwell.
By Sian Jones
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 5:11 pm
Emergency services responded to a man in distress at an address on Seaman Way in Ince at around 9.30am on Wednesday.
Fire engines from Hindley attended the scene and the builder had to be lifted down from the site by a crane.
A man presumed to be in his late 30s was taken to hospital with a suspected spinal injury.
His current condition is unknown at this time.