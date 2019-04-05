Fears for Wigan jobs after Boots issues profit warning

Workers at Wigan borough’s many Boots stores face an uncertain future after the chain’s American owners issued a profits warning and outlet closures were mooted.

Walgreens Boots Alliance said it had suffered its “most difficult quarter” ever and has warned that it now needs to take “decisive steps to reduce costs in the UK.”

A Boots spokesperson told the Mirror that stores are being reviewed, with poor performing ones being reviewed and opportunities for “consolidation” being looked into.

It comes after the company announced that 350 jobs were at risk at its Nottingham headquarters, and underwent the reshuffling of stores, earlier this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance currently employs around 60,000 people in the UK. Its stores sell beauty products as well as offer pharmacy and NHS walk in services. It is also a large pharmacy chain in the US, where the company said it had been facing difficulty due to competition and falling drug prices. A spokesperson for the company said it was working to save £1.1bn by 2022.

There are Boots outlets in Wigan, Robin Park, Ashton, Leigh, Winstanley, Pemberton and Atherton.