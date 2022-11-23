News you can trust since 1853
Busy Wigan firefighters called to house blaze in Hindley and car crash in Leigh

It was a busy night for firefighters as they attended both a blazing house and a car crash.

By Holly Pritchard
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 4:11pm

Crews went to a fire on Cropton Way, Hindley, at midnight on Wednesday, along with paramedics.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Four fire engines from Atherton, Hindley, Leigh and Wigan fire stations attended the scene where a fire had broken out on the ground floor of a detached property.

Cropton Way in Hindley

"Fire crews used a hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. One casualty was assessed by North West Ambulance Service at the scene.”

Crews were called at 7.30am to a car crash at the junction of St Helens Road and Atherleigh Way in Leigh.

The spokesperson said: “Two fire engines from Atherton and Leigh, as well as a technical response unit, attended the scene where two cars had collided.

"Fire crews used cutting equipment to remove the roof from one vehicle to free a trapped casualty, who was then taken to hospital with spinal injuries.”

The junction of St Helen's Rd and Atherleigh Way, in Leigh