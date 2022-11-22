Slag Lane in Lowton was closed on Tuesday morning following heavy rain, with drivers commuting to work or heading to Slag Lane household waste recycling centre forced to go another way.

Bus passengers have also been affected, with Diamond Buses advising travellers of a change to the route used by its 588 service due to the flooding.

Image of Slag Lane flooded.

The council’s website says: “Please be aware, the road to the Slag Lane recycling centre from the canal bridge is flooded. The centre is open and is accessible from the Lowton end.”