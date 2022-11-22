Overnight flooding leads to closure of Slag Lane in Lowton
A Wigan road has become impassable and motorists are advised to use alternative routes after overnight flooding.
Slag Lane in Lowton was closed on Tuesday morning following heavy rain, with drivers commuting to work or heading to Slag Lane household waste recycling centre forced to go another way.
Bus passengers have also been affected, with Diamond Buses advising travellers of a change to the route used by its 588 service due to the flooding.
Most Popular
The council’s website says: “Please be aware, the road to the Slag Lane recycling centre from the canal bridge is flooded. The centre is open and is accessible from the Lowton end.”
A Facebook post from Diamond Bus North West said: “Service 588: This service will terminate at Crankwood. If you’re waiting for a bus, why not take a look at our app where you can track your bus and find travel updates.”