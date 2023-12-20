A Wigan Council safety campaign has returned to the forefront as the borough’s town centres welcome the festive season.

The Get Home Safe initiative runs throughout the year but is particularly relevant during this busy section of the social calendar.

It promotes personal safety advice and information building on the council’s Safety at Night initiative, which sees safety marshals offer support in Wigan, Leigh and Atherton town centres.

Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet member for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “This is an exciting time with everyone in the mood for celebration but keeping our residents safe remains one of our key priorities throughout the year.

Get Home Safe message town centre message boards

“Our Get Home Safe campaign shares important advice around planning ahead for your night out and we’d urge everyone to share the information to help ensure everyone gets home safely from a night out.”

Handy guidance on how to identify private hire vehicles and hackney carriages is included in the campaign in addition to tips on how to address inappropriate behaviour, as part of the ‘Call It Out’ scheme, and general safety advice.

Many licensed premises across Wigan Borough now operate ‘Ask for Angela’, a nationwide scheme that helps those who feel unsafe, vulnerable or threatened to discretely approach venue staff using a code word.

Councillor Yvonne Klieve, lead member for district centres, said: “Campaigns like this are designed to support our night-time economy and maintain our town centres as safe and thriving places to visit.

“Our partnership work to secure Purple Flag status in Wigan town centre is an example of what can be achieved and we’re proud of the progress being made.”