Leeds and Liverpool Canal, near Wigan Flashes, Hawkley Hall.

Resident Robert Taylor found the item – property of Mrs RM Mason – on the canal towpath near Scotman’s Flash and Hawkley Hall High on Thursday March 24.

After drawing a blank with social media appeals, he asked Wigan Today to publish an appeal in the hope the lost property can be returned to its owner.

Mr Taylor, who lives in Hawkley Hall, said: “I found this purse which has money in it and several cards in the name of Mrs RM Mason and also a library card for an Isaac Mason.

"I asked various people nearby if they know who might have dropped it and they mentioned a woman cyclist and several ladies with prams, but didn’t know them.

"If someone can ring me and describe the purse and what else is inside it, I will happily hand it over.”

Mr Taylor can be contacted on 07539 779779.