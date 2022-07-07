Firefighters were called to an address in Eleanor Street at around 10am on Thursday July 7 after receiving reports of smoke and flames.

On getting into the house, they found the seat of the blaze to be a front bedroom where dozens of illegal plants were growing.

The lighting and heating equipment that was being used to cultivate the cannabis was determined as the cause of the fire.

Firefighters found cannabis plants in pots in the front bedroom

No-one was in the property at the time.

Shaun Aspey, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: “Two firefighters tackled the fire wearing breathing apparatus.

"The fire destroyed all the plants that were being grown.

"After we discovered the cannabis farm, we passed the information to police who came and collected evidence.

"They are currently trying to get in touch with the house’s current occupier.”

Anyone with information should phone police on 101.